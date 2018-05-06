Simplicity is key to beauty of a black and white photo

We always see splendid black and white photos and this month was no exception, despite the club’s theme for April being all about colour.

Black and white often works best with simplicity, showing line and form and I chose these images because they did just that.

Stephen Cooper, Newbiggin

We can learn a lot from looking at images like these.

A new month arrives with a new monthly theme: Changing shutter values. Switch to shutter priority. Experiment with fast and slow shutter times.

Try really long exposures on a tripod to get water creamy smooth, or really fast speeds to stop action.

Discover how you can easily under or over expose in this mode by fixing the ISO and exceeding the range of the aperture by making the shutter time too fast or slow.

Michael Brewis, Best Friends

Research and read about stopping and showing motion.

This week’s theme words are “Soft” and “Slow”.

Keep on clicking!

Darren Chapman, Moon

Malcolm Ross, Behind Lynemouth Power Station