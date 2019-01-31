SITE: Ideal for the homeless

The long-term plans of Northumberland County Council appear to be to sell every inch of its land in order to balance the present budget.

There seems to be no thought for the future and unforeseeable needs.

In reference to the Goosehill School site in Morpeth, the likelihood of yet more housing is very high – not something most residents would consider a priority.

How good it would be if this town site could be changed into very small, self-contained units, with limited leases for those made, from multiple reasons, homeless.

This would allow these people to settle, get help and move into their own accommodation and employment.

And the land would remain under council control for future use.

Joyce Wotherspoon

Hepscott