Small increases to council tax precepts

Residents in Morpeth and Ponteland will pay a little more council tax for the services carried out by their most local authority.

Morpeth Town Council members unanimously agreed to raise its portion of the precept by two per cent to £593,959 for 2019/20 at a full council meeting last week.

As a result, an average band D property will pay £117.96, up from £115.65 in 2018/19.

Council clerk Tracey Bell said funding has been allocated to a range of projects – the main two will be the resurfacing of the paddling pool and refurbishment of the public toilets in Carlisle Park. She added that the council will aim to put in place a seasonal worker to add to the workforce during the busiest time of the year for horticulture.

A two per cent precept increase to the precept, it will be £414,591 in 2019/20, was unanimously approved at Ponteland Town Council’s January full council meeting.

The figure for an average band D property will go up to £73.87 from the £72.43 amount for 2018/19.

The council agreed to fund several projects, including an extension of the swan neck lighting in the conservation area, a bus shelter at Broadway, Darras Hall, and a Ponteland Remembers project involving young people.