Snow alerts for Northumberland – live updates on traffic and travel (Day Six)

As the clean-up operation continues after the Siberian blast from the Beast from the East storm, there’s still plenty of snow on roads and rail lines set to disrupt your travel plans. It’s SUNDAY, MARCH 4, day six since the Beast started roaring. Keep up-to-date with the latest weather, travel and schools news here.

If you want to see how the events of the last few days have unfolded, visit our previous blogs: Day Five, Day Four and Days One to Three.

12.30pm: If you are travelling south of Northumberland, one lane of the A1 is closed due to a broken down vehicle at the Western Bypass southbound near A167 Stamfordham Road/B6324 Stamfordham Road (Westerhope turn off).

12.15pm: The following Household Waste Recovery Centres are open today: Bebside, Berwick, Morpeth, North Seaton, Hexham, Alnwick, Wooler, Kirkley West Thorn, Haltwhistle and Prudhoe. The centres at Allendale and North Sunderland are currently closed.

11.45am: We’ve received reports that freezing rain, rather than snow, is falling at the coast near Alnwick.

11.15am: An update from Northumbria Police, the B6354 from Felkington, near Berwick, southbound to the A697 remains closed.

10am: Virgin Trains East Coast and CrossCountry are running a normal Sunday timetable, but there are some alterations to some train journeys. Go to www.nationalrail.co.uk for specific service details.

9.03am: Whitehouse Farm, near Morpeth, tweeted: As the safety of our visitors is always paramount, we have taken the decision to remain closed on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th and hope to re-open on Wednesday, March 7, at the earliest.

8.15am: Latest information on the county council rubbish tips: The following Household Waste Recovery Centres are open today so far: Alnwick, Bebside, Berwick, Morpeth, North Seaton, Hexham, Wooler, Haltwhistle, Prudhoe, Kirkley West Thorn (Ponteland). Currently CLOSED are: Allendale, North Sunderland.

8am: The latest from Northumberland County Council: All major A roads are now open and most B roads are now open. Due to the quantity of snow across the area drivers are asked to be cautious while using them as some roads narrow at points where the snow depth has been significant. For more information, click here