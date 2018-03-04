Snow clearing operation continues

Northumberland County Council gritting teams and contractors are continuing to clear snow across the county to open more roads and routes.

All major A roads and most B roads are now open. Work remains on-going to get the A68 to A69 (Stagshaw) re-open again and to remove as much snow as possible from the road between Beal and Holy Island.

Updates include the following: A69 open, B1340 Denwick-Christon Bank-Beadnell passable with care, B6320 Bellingham to Hexham passable with care, A696 near Kirkharle and Knowesgate and the A68 at Carter Bar passable with care, B6318 Military Road passable with care.

In terms of clearing town centres and pavements, more work will be carried out today. The situation by last night was as follows.

Ashington centre – all paths all done and teams were clearing snow in Newbiggin and Bedlington. They were also ‘making good progress’ in centres in Blyth and Seaton Delaval and Choppington.

Amble main streets are clear and ‘good progress’ is being made around care homes, schools and bus stops. In Warkworth, the main streets are clear.

In Alnwick, crews are concentrating on the town centre then moving to outlying streets.

Berwick Town centre was cleared and the route to the hospital is done and teams will be working on the estates.

In Wooler, local farmers and the community are also working to clear streets.

Morpeth town centre was clear and teams will be working on the estates.

Ponteland centre was mostly clear – once it is clear teams will go to Heddon on the Wall.

Prudhoe main street and side streets are clear, with staff now going onto car parks and routes to schools.

Hexham main streets are mostly done, a contractor is working alongside teams trying to get the main routes into town clear, from the hospital and train station.

Haltwhistle main street is mostly clear.

A county council spokesman said: “We are continuing to work utilising all the gritters and ploughs, tractors, agricultural and other contractors’ resources and we will continue to work to open more rural sections of our network.

“Town centre footpaths have continued to be cleared and this has been widened to some other main footpaths and routes to schools – this will continue through the day.

“If you require emergency assistance, please contact us on 0345 6006400.”