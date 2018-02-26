Social workers mark first year in new roles

A number of social workers have been honoured for their first year in the job.

Ten newly-qualified social workers, employed in Northumberland County Council’s children’s services, successfully completed their AYSE – Assessed and Support Year in Employment.

The programme is designed to help newly qualified staff consolidate their degree learning by developing skills and knowledge and strengthening their professional confidence in an employment environment.

It also means there is a national consistency to what a social worker should know and be able to do by the end of their first year in a job.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at the council, said: “Northumberland Children’s Services has invested in a highly trained and professional workforce to support and protect some of the most vulnerable children in our community.

“It’s great to see our social workers reaching this milestone in their new careers.

“Our newly qualified social workers are well supported by experienced members of the team and have carefully selected caseloads so they are taking on cases appropriate to their experience.

“We value their work and have found that supporting them makes them far more confident.”

Cath McEvoy, Executive Director Of Children’s Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “In subsequent months of training it is vital for newly qualified social workers to have the opportunity to expand their knowledge base and experience by co-working cases with more experienced social workers.

“The ASYE Programme provides a forum to test newly qualified social workers’ ability and resilience to manage complexity in a safe environment.”