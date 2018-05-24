Society set for scenic spectacular

Morpeth Footpaths Society

Despite Met Office predictions of rain, members of Morpeth Footpaths Society were blessed with fine, sunny weather on their recent seven-mile walk around Hulne Park, part of the Duke of Northumberland’s estate, which is open to the public.

An interesting walk throughout, the work of Capability Brown was immediately apparent as we followed a stately avenue of redwood trees.

We then gained height to arrive at a large cave in the woods, guarded by a stone-carved figure of a hermit.

Further ascent brought us to the superb viewpoint of Brizlee Hill, giving far vistas of north Northumberland.

Close by is Brizlee Tower, the work of Robert and John Adam.

We then headed for Hulne Priory, a 13th century Carmelite Priory.

The still imposing ruins stand on a promontory, around which bends the Aln.

The intact Pele Tower and surrounding walls were added in the 15th century.

After lunch in the sun, the river was followed for a mile or so before heading back to the main drive and our starting point.

Our next walk is a Simonside Scenic Spectacular.

It takes place on Sunday, May 27, when we will be meeting for a four-and-a-half hour (six-and-a-half mile) walk at Simonside.

This is a walk through moorland, with superlative views of Coquetdale from Simonside.

The going is not too arduous, but the final leg involves a steep scramble from the forest to the top of Simonside.

There are good paths most of the way, but there is a fairly long section across peat bog, which is generally wet in all but the driest weather.

Any participants should meet at 10.30am, at the entrance to Lordenshaws car park.

Directions from Morpeth

Follow the A1/A697/B6344 to the centre of Rothbury.

Take the B6342 south of Rothbury for about two miles.

Turn right on the sharp bend near the National Park boundary sign, and continue on the single track road for about half-a-mile to the car park.

Visitors of all ages will be welcome (sorry no dogs).

Please call David or leave a message on 01670 772225 if you wish to join us.

Future walks in the programme include a nine-mile Seaside Saunter from Boulmer to Craster (no hills) on June 10, a five-and-a-half mile Rothbury Circuit on June 24, and a four-mile Lesbury Round on June 26.

Later in the year the group plans to visit Thrunton Woods, Stannington, Kirkharle, Eccles Cairn, Great Whittington, Dipton Mill, Coppersnout and Clennell Street, Harbottle Crag, Borough Woods, Ross Bank Sands, and Moldshaugh.

For more details of the Simonside walk and the 2018 walking programme, visit the website at www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.com or see the group’s Facebook page.

You will also be able to see details and photographs of some of our recent walks.