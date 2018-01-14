Speed display sign in key area

A new piece of equipment is in place to help road safety in an area of Morpeth.

An electronic sign displaying the speed of drivers entering the town down Pottery Bank has been installed. It was paid for by Morpeth North county councillor David Bawn’s small schemes allowance.

Coun David Bawn, Morpeth North county councillor, pictured next to the new sign.

The issue of motorists going well above the 30mph speed limit through the bends on Pottery Bank, Bullers Green and the northern edge of Newgate Street has been a problem for many years.

Coun Bawn said: “We have been responding to the concerns of local residents regarding speeding on this stretch of road.

“The council has already taken steps to move the location of the mobile speed van to the entrance of the Environment Agency site at the top of the hill to act as a more visible deterrent and this electronic sign further down the bank will also hopefully encourage behaviour change by drivers.”