SPENDING: Profit is the key figure for retail

By reading his column (Morpeth Herald, November 16), we are able to see that our Wansbeck Labour MP Ian Lavery just does not seem to understand that all the turnover generated this Christmas in the Morpeth retail outlets is only turnover within the local area and not income, the latter being the basis of prosperity.

No Ian, we cannot spend our way out of the debt left by the last Labour Government.

We must not borrow simply to create turnover without the potential for profit or income.

Norman Bateman

Low Espley