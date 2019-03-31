Spring brings fresh challenges and delight

Spring is here. Snowdrops have flowered and daffodils are in full bloom. The recent warm weeks have encouraged grass and plants to start growing, to the delight of farmers and gardeners alike.

Many farmers have struggled to have enough winter feed as, despite the great weather last summer, winter feed for cattle and sheep was in short supply. However, lambing and calving is well under way and the fresh grass is just what is needed.

Soon birds and other animals will start to rear their young. We often get members of the public bringing in what they think are abandoned or orphaned animals to our surgeries. Although well meaning, often these young animals have not been abandoned and their parents are still around looking after them.

We know it is hard and people have the best of intentions, but often leaving wild animals alone gives them a better chance of survival as being picked up and transported is very stressful for them. Please see the advice from the RSPCA at www.rspca.org.uk/allaboutanimals/wildlife/orphanedanimals

It’s not just animals that are busy at this time of year, insects are also becoming more active. I’ve seen several bumble bees this week, along with a few butterflies, but not all insects are welcome – I refer mainly to fleas and ticks.

I saw a dog with a few ticks on it last week so remember to use preventative parasite control to remove these unwelcome passengers, which can present potential health risks to your pet.

Our Healthy Pet Club could be an easy solution. For a monthly charge all flea and tick treatments and vaccinations are taken care of. Call into your surgery or phone for advice. It also offers fixed price dentals and a discount on treatment and medication.

Don’t forget that the clocks go forward an hour this weekend so the nights will be lighter for longer to enjoy this lovely spring weather.