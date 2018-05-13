Stacey’s delight at opening of her new bridal boutique

A new family business has opened in the Stannington area with the aim of giving all brides-to-be the chance to find the right dress.

Personal factors influenced Stacey Stephenson to take the decision to establish The White Room Brides and she was determined to be based in Northumberland, her home county.

It is now up-and-running after a pre-opening event where family, close friends and local professionals got a sneak peek at the venue – it is located within one of the commercial properties at Netherton Park – and the collection of wedding gowns.

Stacey, who runs the bridal boutique with support from husband Ian and daughter Charlotte, said: “Years ago, me and my mother (Carol Simpson) would talk about our shared passion and maybe one day running a bridal business together.

“Following her death two years ago, I thought back to those conversations and after having a family discussion, we felt the time was right to seriously consider starting such a business.

“We were further inspired last year after going through the entire preparation process for my eldest daughter’s wedding.

“As well as the space at Netherton Park being ideal for our requirements, we felt it was important to be based in Northumberland because it’s the area we were brought up in and know well.

“Someone else reached an agreement to take it on before we could make an offer, but we received a call a couple of months later saying that person couldn’t get the funds in place.

“We were delighted that it was available again and felt it was meant to be. Since then, everything has gone very well – the pre-opening event was a big success and we’ve had appointments every weekend.

“We cater for all brides-to-be as our collection of dresses is in a range of sizes.

“We’ve also had some opportunities to promote the business. For example, a model wearing one of our dresses was used for a photo shoot at Tiger Hornsby in Newcastle to promote its wedding reception offering and we were mentioned on its website and social media pages.”

The business works with designers Morilee by Madeline Gardner and Emma Bridals.

For more information about what it has to offer and contacting the family, go to www.thewhiteroombrides.co.uk