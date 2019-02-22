Staff dress up to help their pupils celebrate speech

A first school in Morpeth has celebrated speech with a special week of activities to help its pupils express themselves.

The Oracy Week to promote excellence in speaking and listening among its children took place at Abbeyfields School, which is part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, just before half term.

Abbeyfields School's Year 2 team, Mrs Sykes, Mrs Heide and Miss Young help their pupils get into the spirit of Oracy Week

It included a Traditional Tale Trail around the school grounds, inside and outside, with staff in costume as characters from familiar stories.

The activities were designed to help the school’s 346 pupils to speak clearly, confidently and appropriately to a range of audiences.

Staff and students from across the trust – including from King Edward VI School and Newminster Middle School – also provided support for the week, along with parents and friends of the school.

Abbeyfields headteacher Sandra Ford said: “Communication is central to effective learning and it is a huge focus for us, both at Abbeyfields and across the trust as a whole.

Headteacher Sandra Ford with Deputy Headteacher Mrs Halliford during Oracy Week

“Our aim as educators is to help young people to develop as independent and creative thinkers and learners, and our focus on oracy at Abbeyfields will support learning through talking to deepen our children’s understanding and improve their ability to reason and explain.

“Our work on oracy goes on throughout every academic year, but having a specific focus week allows us to really inspire the pupils, engaging excitement and promoting discussion and curiosity.”

The school currently has places available in nursery, reception and Year 4. There are also places to start in reception in September 2019.

