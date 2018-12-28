'Stay safe' message for New Year revellers

Northern Powergrid is urging people to stay clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks to bring in the New Year.

Northern Powergrid, the company that keeps the lights on for 8 million customers and 3.9 million homes and business across the region, is urging people to stay clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks to bring in the New Year.

The electricity network operator is encouraging people across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire to take a few extra minutes to double check their surroundings.

It wants people to be aware of the potential dangers around and above them which could spoil their New Year’s Eve celebrations or result in serious or fatal injuries if they light fireworks anywhere near their local electricity network.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Safety, Health and Environment, said: “Across our region many people will be looking to celebrate bringing in the New Year with a firework display.

“It’s always best to attend a professionally organised display if you can but there will be some people who are planning to set off their own fireworks. We want them to take just a moment to look for a safe place away from our overhead power lines or substations before they start their display as it’s vital that they understand that interfering with the electricity network can be dangerous.

“By taking these extra, simple precautions they can ensure they have a fantastic evening and make a safe start to 2019.”

To contact Northern Powergrid to report any safety concerns regarding the local electricity network call 105. Northern Powergrid can also be contacted 24/7 via Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid).