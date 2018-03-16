Step out to raise vitals funds for children’s charity

Generous children are being asked to step out again to help raise funds for charity.

Last year, under fives in Morpeth took part in the Big Toddle 2017, run by Barnardo’s, and helped raise £925.12, which will go towards transforming the lives of vulnerable youngsters.

Now the charity is appealing for nurseries, schools and families to put their best feet forward for this year’s Big Toddle Week, from June 18 to 24.

This year’s theme is Nature, with opportunities for creative dressing up as animals, insects, flowers or even jungle creatures.

Register at www.bigtoddle.co.uk or call 0800 008 7005 to get a Big Toddle pack containing information and fund-raising ideas.

Barnardo’s Director for the East Steve Oversby said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part in last year’s Big Toddle.

“The events are a great way of helping Barnardo’s continue our work supporting vulnerable children.”