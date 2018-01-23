Stepping out to help raise charity funds

Residents in Northumberland are being invited to join others around the country and step forward to help find a cure for Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK is launching Walk For Parkinson’s 2018, inviting people of all ages and abilities to sign up for a walk near them.

One walk in the North East is on Newcastle Quayside on Saturday, May 19. There are shorter and longer distances to choose from, and team entries are welcome so people can take part with friends, family and colleagues.

For more visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walk

Last year’s Walk for Parkinson’s series saw more than 4,300 people sign up to walk, and between them they raised £417,700.

At last year’s walk at the Quayside more than 90 walkers got involved and raised £8,400.

Sky Sports presenter and Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, said: “We want to make 2018 our biggest year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series.

“I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks, scenic routes and distances available.

“Exercise can be really beneficial for people living with Parkinson’s. It is as important to me as my medication in helping me take control and manage my symptoms so please join us at our Walk for Parkinson’s in Newcastle.

“Every step takes us closer to a cure and our goal of improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s”.