Still time to put forward grant bid to county council

Organisations and community groups are being encouraged to bid for support in the latest round of a county-wide funding scheme.

Community Chest, run by Northumberland County Council, awards grants of up to £5,000 to help fund a range of projects and facilities.

These can include equipment for activities and sports, venue refurbishments and transport initiatives.

More than 1,500 projects have benefitted from £2.8million in grants since 2009, which has contributed or helped towards £20million worth of projects within Northumberland.

An example in the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council section is the 1st Ellington Brownies, which recently received a grant of £500 to help with the cost of new sporting equipment for the young members.

Leader Gillian Teasdale said: “The grant has been extremely beneficial for the girls individually, as well as improving their team player skills.

“Before applying for the grant, we didn’t have any suitable equipment for outdoor activities. The new sporting equipment provides the girls with the opportunity to be active and healthy, as well as having fun.”

A Help for You fund is also available, which offers grants of up to £200 for young people aged under 18 to support them in pursuing an ambition.

A maximum of £2,000 is available for each local area.

Any young person thinking of applying should demonstrate leadership, sporting excellence or another endeavour that will inspire other youngsters or project a positive role model for others to follow.

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services at the county council, said: “The Community Chest is a great opportunity for community groups and organisations to enhance their services, which will ultimately benefit the local community.

“The 1st Ellington Brownies is a great example of how the funding can make a difference to local people.”

The closing date for applications in the current round is Friday, January 12.

For more information, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/Campaigns/Community-Chest-Scheme.aspx or email communitychest@northumberland.gov.uk