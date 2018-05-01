Still time to submit your planter design idea

Mayor Nic Best is urging people with an idea for the town council’s Morpeth Heroes competition to put forward an entry before the deadline.

The local authority is seeking new designs for the planters in the Market Place.

The current ones carry designs produced to mark the 2012 London Olympics, and these images were intended to be in place for a period of five years.

All entries will be part of a display programme in the Town Hall and the best three images will be used as designs for postcards sold for charity.

Pictures need not be in the form of portraits and can reflect events and other matters that represent or bring to mind the particular hero or their activities.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 18.

Coun Best said: “It’s a real opportunity to make a lasting mark on the town. They will be in place for residents and visitors to enjoy this summer and the Britain in Bloom and Northumbria in Bloom judging.

“Entries can be in any medium and of any size and they can be anything to do with what’s heroic about Morpeth.

“The competition is open to anybody and everybody and there will be prizes for different age groups.”

It is being managed and run by Lateral Art in Morpeth and entries can be submitted there – either in person or electronically to stephen@lat eralart.co.uk – and any queries can be addressed to Lateral Art on 01670 515559.