Stone unveiled to commemorate First World War airfield

A stone has been unveiled to commemorate an airfield that acted as a military night landing ground during the First World War.

Ponteland Airfield, which operated between 1916 and 1919, was located just south of Limestone Lane.

It was used by various fighter types of No 36 Squadron, which protected the coastline between Newcastle and Whitby from Zeppelin attacks.

The stone near Merton Hall was unveiled in a short ceremony and service led by the Vicar of Ponteland, Rev Capt Paul Allinson, which the Mayor of Ponteland Alan Varley attended along with other town councillors and local RAF air cadets.