Street and house parties aplenty celebrate Royal event of the year

There were plenty of Union Jacks to be seen in communities across Northumberland as people gathered together to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

The Royal Hampton care home in Ponteland showed the ceremony on its large screen, with staff putting together bunting and other decorations for a street party and a Royal-themed afternoon tea.

There were Union Jacks galore, an afternoon tea and a cutout feature at the celebrations in the Royal Hampton care home.

John and Margaret Lightly said: “It was a really good day watching it with the other residents. It was nice to enjoy this occasion together.

“We wish the couple as many happy years as we have had.”

Pauline Jefferson, Alma Gordon, Joyce Hardy and Cilla Biles added: “The ceremony was a real change to the usual Royal wedding with an American influence – we loved the gospel choir.”

The street party locations included Church View in Longhorsley. A total of between 50 and 60 adults and 20 to 25 children attended.

Tritlington First School had a pretend Royal wedding with its own Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A group of families organised the event, which included a hog roast and local DJ. Tables were borrowed from the village hall.

It raised £175, which will go towards improving the children’s play areas in the village.

Other events included a Royal wedding house party to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Pupils at Tritlington First School made crowns to wear when watching the school wedding ceremony.

Given the couple's nationalities, red, white and blue were the bunting colours at many of the street and house parties. Picture courtesy of Lindsay Lamb.