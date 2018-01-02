Street light scheme reaches final phase

Northumberland County Council’s scheme to replace more than 40,000 street lights across the county will be completed by next summer.

The local authority is entering the last few months of a three-year project to replace all of Northumberland’s street lights, including 16,000 columns that are reaching the end of their life.

The more efficient LED lights being installed will produce energy savings of about 64 per cent, the equivalent of around £1.3million a year.

The scheme has seen about 32,000 new units installed to date, with a detailed progr-amme for the rest of the works.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “These lights have made a big difference in many areas, improving both driver and pedestrian safety and delivering good levels of energy savings.

“This has been an extremely ambitious project that has presented a number of technical challenges, which our teams have been working tirelessly to overcome to complete all of the works.”