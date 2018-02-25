Stretch of A1 in Northumberland blocked after crash

Motorists faced delays on the A1 near Morpeth earlier today after a crash.

1.50pm: All lanes have now reopened on the A1 southbound between the A192 and the A197 near Morpeth following the earlier collision involving a car and caravan. Delays in the area are clearing well.

1.20pm: The A1 is now open southbound between the A192 and the A197 near Morpeth following the earlier collision with the car and the caravan. Recovery is complete. One lane is still closed, but is due to open very shortly. There are delays in the area.

12.55pm: The A1 is closed southbound between the A192 and the A197 near Morpeth following a collision involving a car and a caravan. One lane is open at this time. Recovery is yet to take place.

12.10pm: The road is blocked southbound between the A192 and the A197 near Morpeth, following a collision involving a car and a caravan. There is also significant barrier damage at scene. There are delays of 15 minutes on approach, Highways England has said.