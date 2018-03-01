Strictly star will be coming to town

Giovanni Pernice will be waltzing his way to Morpeth next week in aid of regional blood cancer charity Bright Red.

The BBC Strictly Come Dancing star is hosting a dance workshop at The New Riverside Lodge in High Stanners on Friday, March 9 from 6.30pm. It is open to all dance abilities.

He will also participate in a question and answer session and will give fans an opportunity for a special meet and greet.

Giovanni was motivated to help the cause by a long-time friend, regional television presenter Anthony Rutherford, who said: “I know only too well how hard it is to watch a loved one battle blood cancer, so for Giovanni to help not only put on a fantastic event, but also help a wonderful charity, means the world to me.”

Book your place via www.brightred.org.uk/?events=strictly-dance-workshop-with-giovanni-pernice