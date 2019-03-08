Strip off and take the plunge at sunrise skinny dip for charity

Do you dare to bare and take the plunge naked for charity?

An annual mass skinny dip, which has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years, is looking for people to strip off and take the plunge in the North Sea.

The North East Skinny Dip takes place at Druridge Bay at sunrise on Sunday, September 22, and registration is now open.

Founder and organiser Jax Higginson said: “There is no better way to give thanks for the summer and welcome the winter than stripping down to skin and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.

“It is a celebration of life, of nature and of our own, unique, physical bodies!

“It is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.

“And it is about coming together and supporting each other in this crazy thing called life!”

The first dip took place in 2012 and last year was the biggest yet, with 611 skinny dippers throwing off their clothes and running into the sea.

Since that first dip, more than £40,000 has been raised for Mind, the mental health charity.

This year the dip is being supported by Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Every penny of the fund-raising will go towards improving local mental health services.

As well as the dip itself, which takes place at 7am, the event features a pre-dip camp the night before with music and dancing.

Afterwards, dippers can gather round a roaring fire with a beach BBQ breakfast and hot coffee to warm themselves up.

Anyone interested in taking part in the skinny dip can register at www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk