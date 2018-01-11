Strong support for Community Christmas Lunch

Those who supported the Community Christmas Lunch at New Life Morpeth have been thanked by the organisers of the initiative, Pam Turner, New Life minister Mike Willis and Stobhill town councillor Alison Byard.

The event, which took place at the church on Dacre Street on Christmas Day, was attended by 15 volunteers and guests.

After the food, they all gathered around the piano to be entertained by a young musician called Isaac.

As well as the hard-working volunteers, support came from residents who generously donated money and businesses Martin’s the Butchers, Nature’s Finest Fruits at Heighley Gate and Morrisons, which provided food.