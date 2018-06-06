Stuart puts best foot forward for charities

An epic trek by the President of Northumberland Young Farmers has raised more than £4,000 for two good causes.

Stuart Murray walked just over 170 miles in total after setting himself the challenge to walk round all 10 Young Farmers’ Clubs in the county, which include Cambo, Stamfordham and Tritlington.

Stamfordham ladies in the tug-of-war at the Northumberland rally.

He started the circuit at Berwick and completed it when he arrived at the annual Northumberland Young Farmers’ Rally in Alnwick on Saturday – fitting in the walks around his job as a sales manager for Origin Fertilisers.

The money raised by Stuart, of Wallridge, Ingoe, will be split between the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Papyrus, the national charity for the prevention of young suicide, as suicide is the biggest killer of under 35-year-olds.

Members of each club joined him when he was walking in their area.

Stuart said: “It was a tough challenge because there are a lot of hills in Northumberland, but I was able to enjoy it and it was great to see so much of the county.

County chairman Adam Grieve, a member of Cambo YFC, competing in Hogwarts Got Talent.

“I’m grateful to everyone who supported me. We got a lot of attention in the Morpeth area as some of the Tritlington members with me were in fancy dress and I had a great reception when I arrived at the Northumberland rally.

“I got back into the Young Farmers organisation when my children joined the Stamfordham club and I also wanted to show our members what they can achieve if a 54-year-old can complete such a big challenge.”

This year’s rally had a Harry Potter theme.

So, alongside the competitions for handicrafts, baking, tractor handling and sheep shearing, was quidditch played with fleeces, Hogwarts Got Talent, witches and warlocks-hemed floral arrangements and an array of hand-made sorting hats, witches’ cloaks and Hogwarts scarves.

More than 300 competitors, aged between 10 and 26, took part and the ultimate prize – the Northumberland Young Farmers Trophy – went to Whitley Chapel.

County chairman Adam Grieve, a member of Cambo YFC, said: “This year’s rally was a truly exceptional day.

“The true effort and skill put in by each and every member was shown across all competitions.”