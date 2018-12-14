Student support for Winter Warmer event

Four Ponteland High School students have been praised after supporting the Ageing Well Winter Warmer Coffee Morning that took place at St Mary’s Church Hall.

Those attending were keen to find out about activities in and around Ponteland for over 55s.

Among the volunteers were Year 12 pupils Rose Hunter, Naomi Garner, Hayat Kedir and Annabel Garner. They are pictured with fellow volunteers Lewis Carins, a former Pont High student, and Betty McFarlane.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “These students are wonderful ambassadors for our school.

“I know they will have been excellent help on the day, but I am also sure they will have gained a lot from the experience.”