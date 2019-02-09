STUMP: Making access much safer

Through your paper I would like to thank Kate Holmes and Richard Wearmouth for the tenacity, help and support they gave me to have the tree stump and its stone-built container removed from the top of Spelvit Lane.

The removing of this eyesore has made egress from three houses much safer.

With all the new growth of weeds that grew from it, it had created a blind spot.

Now it’s more pleasing on the eye and I’m sure its removal has pleased neighbours who look out on it, my elderly mother being one.

John Jameson

Kirkhill

Morpeth