Success for trust includes top award

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust won a trio of accolades at the Patient Experience Network (PEN) National Awards.

This is the third time that it has been named trust of the year by PEN and it was also successful in both the partnership working to improve the experience and patient insight for improvement categories.

The former category win was for its work to improve palliative care in hospital and the community and the latter was for a project that involves using an assistive hearing device with patients who have a hearing impairment on an elderly care ward at The Northumbria hospital to improve their experience while in hospital.

Annie Laverty, director of patient experience at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are passionate about making sure all patients here at Northumbria have the very best experience possible and are delighted to have been named ‘trust of the year’ for the third time.

“Winning these awards highlights the breadth and variety of work we support across Northumberland and North Tyneside and I’m really pleased this has been recognised on a national stage.

“This success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff working in hospitals and the community.”