Superstar singer Sir Tom Jones returns to Alnwick

Music legend Sir Tom Jones is coming back to Alnwick, three years after power problems forced him to abandon his long-awaited show.

The superstar singer is playing at Alnwick Castle as part of a sensational line-up of live music, which includes concerts by ska icons Madness, disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC and the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo.

Madness

Sir Tom, whose music career spans six decades, will take to the stage on Friday, July 13. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 9, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Sir Tom has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Knighted by the Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

Sir Tom and his band promise a stunning set-list built from a career that traverses all eras and genres of popular music.

Il Divo

Both his UK tour and the Alnwick Castle concert series are presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who are part Live Nation – the world’s largest live music company.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Tom is a true music legend and I’m delighted we are once again working with him in 2018. His shows are incredible and the crowds absolutely adore him.

“This tour will be an amazing series of concerts, in some of the most magnificent and beautiful locations, and we are delighted we have been able to include a date at Alnwick Castle. It is a truly stunning location and this will be a truly special night.”

Fans will be delighted that Sir Tom is coming back to Alnwick, after his concert in August, 2015, came to a premature end.

Nile Rodgers

He was 45 minutes into the gig when power was lost. After a short delay, the concert resumed but another power cut brought an abrupt end to the evening.

Organisers Loose Cannon Events blamed the failure of two generators for the shambles.

A statement published on Sir Tom’s website at the time said he would be back: “Tom really enjoyed performing to the North East crowd and was extremely disappointed that the concert ended in this manner. Tom looks forward to returning to the North East for a concert in the future.”

The sparkling summer line-up at Alnwick Castle is July 11, Nile Rodgers and CHIC; July 13, Sir Tom Jones; July 14, Madness; and July 15, Il Divo.