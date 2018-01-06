Surprise donation delight for trio of region’s good causes

Three charities had a great end to 2017 as they received a major funding boost from Primula Cheese.

Northumbria Blood Bikes was awarded £15,000 towards the cost of a new bike that will be used daily to help provide its service – carrying urgent blood or medical supplies to facilities across the North East, including Northumberland.

A total of £25,000 was donated to Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care (DAAB).

This money will help provide new specialist transport vehicles for DAAB. They will be equipped with essential equipment including side steps for ease of entry, a folding wheelchair, SatNav, mobile phone and a tracker system to maximise their utilisation.

Cedars Academy, which provides learners with more opportunities for work experience placements and programmes that develop their work-related skills, received £10,000.

The money for the donations came from The Kavli Trust, the charitable trust that owns Primula Cheese and donates profits from the sales of Primula and other Kavli products to good causes across the UK and abroad.

Derek Warren of DAAB said: “It was really unexpected and we are very grateful.

“This funding will go towards two buses, which is fantastic, and the donation is a great end to the year for us.”

Adele Turnbull, partnerships manager at the NSPCC, was also in attendance to collect a cheque for more than £12,000 that was raised by Primula from its Cheesy Charity Ball.

Kavli UK managing director, Paul Lewney, said: “Charity is at the heart of everything Primula does and it was great to be able to deliver such an incredible surprise.

“We chose these charities because they will make a real difference to people living in the North East and we hope the donations will help them to continue delivering their invaluable work.”