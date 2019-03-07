Suspected arson incident in Northumberland

Police investigating a suspected arson in Morpeth are appealing to the public for information.

Emergency services were called to a house blaze at about 3.10am in Second Avenue, Stobhill, on Sunday, February 24.

A fire, which is believed to have been started maliciously in a shed on the property, spread to the rear of the house and a neighbouring home, causing extensive damage.

Detective Constable Lisa Dobey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Luckily, the homeowner was woken by neighbours before the fire spread any further and was able to get to safety.

“However, this could very easily not have been the case.

“An investigation is now under way and officers are very keen to talk to anybody who witnessed the fire or who saw anything suspicious at the time of the blaze.”

The fire is believed to have been started between 2am and 2.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 024448V/19 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.