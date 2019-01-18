TAKE-AWAY: Reservations about plans

Any local businessman is sensible if they always look into the options of generating an income and making a profit, particularly as the start of the year up to Easter tends to be on the quiet side for business in Morpeth.

But as someone who knows how busy the roundabout is between Dark Lane and Stanley Terrace, who has walked along the narrow pavement on the Morpeth Lodge side of Dark Lane, and someone who recently walked from the Morrisons’ entrance to the site of the old library, just to see if the road still needed resurfacing, there is clearly a number of legitimate concerns to raise about planning permission for a new take-away at the Morpeth Lodge site.

Being old enough to have given up following fashion years ago, I don’t miss certain fashion changes, such as the enthusiasm for decorating nails, which judging by the queues I have seen outside shop units doing such business, is very popular.

Of course for me, I keep my nails clean and trimmed periodically, that is all nails mean to me.

I get cheered up by things like buying a bargain in M&S Food Hall.

But good luck to local businesses who cater for a demand, and more so to businesses that are able to start a new trend which becomes popular with a specific age group.

It’s good to see the amount of wool shops open in Morpeth now after a long period when knitting enthusiasts had to travel to a range of places to buy what they needed.

Years ago, Tweedies Wool Shop was a local institution in the town, across the road from what was Appleby’s Book Shop. It was a well-run businesses with approachable, knowledgeable staff.

Hopefully, one of the new generations of wool shops can become so established that it becomes a future institution in the town.

It’s ok to get nostalgic for the Morpeth retail experience of times gone by.

However, to keep some retail presence in the town for generations to come, some of the new businesses need to become part of the town so that their names gets linked to the buildings they are based in for years to come.

Seeing HMV going into administration again was unfortunate.

I continue to prefer to buy my CDs and DVDs the old-fashioned way, without involving a computer, as I prefer to pick up a physical product and make a decision on what to buy.

But as various people, even Mike Ashley, have pointed out, it’s not a level playing field between someone running a shop unit against someone selling items online, with significant extra outgoings linked to running a shop unit.

It will be interesting to see if anything can be done to make it more of level playing field between these two in the economy.

But also, locally, it will be interesting to see what new ideas Northumberland County Council has to stimulate retail in the county, both online and on the high street.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth