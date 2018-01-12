Take part in a Peppa Pig walk for charity

Youngsters are being encouraged to step out for charity.

Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children is returning this spring, with more than £243,000 being raised last year by 160,000 children.

Between April 23 and 29, early years groups, families and children are being encouraged to take part in a Muddy Puddle Walk.

For more information, or to sign up for a free Muddy Puddle Walk fund-raising page with Peppa Pig inspired activities to get you started and tips for walks, fund-raising ideas and fun activities for the day, visit www.MuddyPuddleWalk.org

Sophie Pirouet, Fund-Raising Campaigns Manager at Save the Children, said: “We hope everyone will get outside this spring and help raise much needed funds for Save the Children.

“It’s easy to take part and is the perfect excuse to explore the outdoors. By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children you can help give children a brighter future.”