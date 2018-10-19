Tenants raise impressive total for charity

A cheque for £1,500 was handed over when a Morpeth retirement property welcomed Colin Hardy, local representative for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, to a coffee morning.

Tenants from Anchor’s St Christophers House in Abbey Meadows have raised this amount through events, raffles and meals.

In the past, money has been raised for Children’s Cancer, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Bloodwise, but the tenants have truly excelled themselves this year.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association helps to fund co-ordinated support through a network of care centres, a growing team of volunteers and a seven-day-a-week telephone helpline and it funds and promotes global research into motor neurone disease.

Each year, the tenants’ social committee picks a new good cause and starting from this month, they will be raising money for Ward 7 at the RVI in Newcastle – the ward for babies and children with major kidney problems.