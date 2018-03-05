The numbers have come up for community organisations

Morpeth Lions Club

At a recent meeting of the Lions Club of Morpeth some £4,236 was distributed to 24 local charities and organisations.

They had taken part in Morpeth Lions’ Dickens of a Draw.

Morpeth Lion President Margaret Trewick said: “For many years we have organised the Dickens of a Draw, which enables local charities and clubs to raise much needed funds for themselves.

“With the Lions arranging the prizes and paying for the 12,000 books of tickets, it is an excellent opportunity for those looking to fund-raise during the festive period.

“We, as an organisation, are always looking for opportunities to help other local organisations to help themselves.

“We calculate that, in total, over £100,000 has been distributed over the past 25 years.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who kindly donated prizes as without their support it would not be possible for organisations to raise these much needed funds.”