The tree of memories raises £3k

A Morpeth tribute to loved ones who have passed away has raised more than £3,000.

The Tree of Light appeal, which has just completed its fourth year, was set up by Morpeth Rotarian Rhona Dunn in her presidential year at the club.

People are invited to make a donation in memory of someone close or for a simple Christmas greeting to their family.

Messages are written on an application form and then transferred onto a card and hung on the tree in the Sanderson Arcade.

They are also put in a book of memories which is kept beside the tree throughout the Christmas period. After the festive period, it can be seen at the offices of Alan Beal, funeral director, in Bridge Street.

Rhona said: “From the beginning, we agreed that we would support whichever charity the Mayor of that year was – this year, Jack Gebhard’s is mental health charity Mind – the Arcade’s charity, which is Cleaswell Hill School, and our charity, which this year is Henry Dancer Days.”

