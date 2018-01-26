THEATRE: Delightful family treat

Last Saturday I took my grandchildren to watch the Northumberland Theatre Company’s (NTC) performance of The Princess and the Goblin at The New Life Christian Centre in Morpeth.

Their ages ranged from seven to 14 years old, and they all thoroughly enjoyed the play.

How wonderful it was to have such an accessible and affordable theatre performance in Morpeth.

The event was sponsored by The Arts and Culture Group of the Greater Morpeth Development Trust, and I would like to thank all of the members for all their efforts in bringing this theatre performance to Morpeth.

In the past I have taken the family to a Newcastle theatre to see a pantomime, but this can cost up to £200.

It was a delight to be able to see this theatre company just around the corner from where I live, and at such a reasonable cost.

The NTC certainly deserves funding, and we all look forward to future performances.

Joyce Anderson

Morpeth