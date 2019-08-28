These are the 79 phone boxes under threat across Northumberland

Bamburgh phone box.

The telecommunications company has begun public consultation to remove the phone boxes and lodged its plans with Northumberland County Council.

Rick Thompson, BT payphone planning officer, stated: 'There are currently 79 public payphones which have been identified and proposed for removal by BT under the 90-day consultation process.

'To ensure the local community are fully informed, we have placed consultation notices on the relevant payphones. The consultation period will close on November 17, 2019.

BT is proposing to remove payphones.

'Overall use of payphones has declined by over 90 per cent in the last decade and the need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time, with at least 98 per cent of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage. This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it's now possible to call the emergency services even when there is no credit or coverage from your own mobile provider.'

The consultation process gives local residents the opportunity to 'adopt' a traditional red heritage phone box for just £1 and make them an asset for the community. For more information visit www.bt.com/adopt

To lodge an objection, email btp.authorisation.team@bt.com or write to BT Payphones, 11-13 Great Tower Street, London, EC3R 5AQ.