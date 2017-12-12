Thousands raised for good cause

Age UK Northumberland is putting plans in place to develop a new friendship line after raising thousands of pounds at an event.

The charity officially launched its loneliness campaign at The Chairman’s Tartan Ball at Newton Hall.

At the inaugural event, it raised more than £12,000 for the campaign thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, guests and subsequent donors.

As well as a three-course meal, the guests enjoyed live music from North East band Livewire and poetry from Tolu A Akinyemi, a supporter of the charity.

Chairman of trustees Andrew Marsh said: “The ball was fantastic and I am overwhelmed by the generosity we have been shown by all of our sponsors and donors.

“Our aim was to raise £10,000 and I am delighted that we have exceeded this target.

“A special thanks to the event’s main sponsor, Apartment Group, which very kindly hosted the ball at Newton Hall and donated staff and catering at no cost to the organisation.

“Northumberland is a large county and the development of a friendship line will mean that we can begin to reach older people in more isolated areas and decrease not just loneliness, but also all of the other health problems that are associated with it.”

Age UK Northumberland aims to raise £30,000 over the next 12 months for the friendship line and residents and businesses are currently being encouraged to make time for older people in the county during January by inviting them to coffee mornings and tea parties.

For more details about hosting such an event for the charity, email Rachel.Todd@ageuk-northumberland.org.uk