Thousands step out for Children’s Cancer Run

Around 8,500 runners from across the North East picked up the pace at the weekend for the 36th annual Children’s Cancer Run.

The event, hosted by the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund (NECCR), raises hundreds of thousands of pounds each year, and was held at Newcastle Racecourse on Sunday.

Last year, the Children’s Cancer Run reached a funding milestone, raising more than£249,000 for research into effective treatments for childhood cancers, adding to the £7 million donated by dedicated NECCR supporters over the past three decades.

With cancer remaining the number one cause of non-accidental death in young children in the UK, the money raised for the NECCR directly funds research into the causes and treatment of childhood cancer, helping to establish the North East as one of the world leaders in this specialist area of research.

Cancer survivor, chairman of the NECCR and founder of the event, Chris Peacock, said: “The unwavering support of the thousands of fund-raisers from across the North of England year-on-year is testament to the generosity and determination of people in the North East.

“It is empowering and inspirational that so many affected directly or indirectly by cancer from can come together to support essential research and trials to help more children live long and happy lives.”

Janet Price, NECCR fund-raising manager, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all of our corporate supporters, volunteers and the army and police cadets who each year give their time and money to make the run as incredible as possible.”