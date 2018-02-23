Three local projects shortlisted for prestigious RICS Award

Two innovative buildings near Morpeth have been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and Mitford Adult Autism Impatient Unit at Northgate Hospital are among the nominations for the 2018 RICS Awards North East.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - Mitford Adult Autism Inpatient Unit at Northgate Hospital.

The annual awards recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to the region.

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre has been shortlisted in the Community Benefit and Tourism and Leisure categories. The £600,000 facility at the nature reserve, built on behalf of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, has proved to be one of the best wildlife-watching spots in the region.

Mitford Adult Autism Inpatient Unit is in the running for the Design Through Innovation accolade. The £9.8million care facility is the first of its kind in the UK and serves adults with severely complex autistic spectrum disorders.

Meanwhile, the bespoke four-bedroom detached house Maple Lodge, in Darras Hall, Ponteland, is up for the Residential accolade.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - Maple Lodge in Ponteland.

Adam Serfontein, Managing Director at The Hanro Group and Chairman of the RICS Awards, North East judging panel, said: “Despite the uncertainty in the current climate, our region’s property professionals continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I am delighted to see so many of these remarkable built initiatives on this year’s shortlist for the awards.”

He added: “The exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is nothing short of remarkable, and I wish them all the best of luck in gaining the recognition they deserve for ensuring their local communities remain fantastic places to live, work and visit.”

All shortlisted projects will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed North East Project of the Year title.

The category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The 2018 RICS Awards North East take place on Friday, April 20, at the Mariott Gosforth Park, Newcastle.

Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards