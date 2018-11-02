Time for winter planting

Winter planting is taking place at Morpeth’s Floral Clock in Carlisle Park.

Following a successful campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock to restore the feature back to its former glory, with donations from hundreds of people and a number of organisations to raise the £10,000 required, it was unveiled at a ceremony in June.

At the end of last week, it was dug up and sent to renowned clockmakers Smith of Derby for essential maintenance.

The flowerbed will be empty for about a couple of weeks until the clockworks are returned to Morpeth.

A statement from the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock committee said: “The clock area will be planted up in a winter planting scheme, using pansies and violas, with the numerals marked out in house leeks.

“We also hope to make the clock face a little bigger and improve the soil levelling in order to iron out any little time keeping issues you may have noticed.

“Although the recommendation was to take the clockworks out of the ground over winter, the committee felt that the many residents who contributed to the refurbishment of the clock would be disappointed to see an empty flower bed all over the winter.

“We have therefore decided to go for a winter planting scheme and look forward to seeing the clock refreshed with colourful new planting.”