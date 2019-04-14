TODDLE: Step up for fund-raising

Last year’s Barnardo’s Big Toddle fund-raiser saw thousands of under-fives take part in short sponsored toddles to raise money for the UK’s largest children’s charity, which supports more than 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers.

We are now once again calling for children, families and nurseries to join in the fun this summer as Big Toddle Week returns with an animal theme from June 24-30.

Parents, carers and nurseries can hold their own Big Toddles to help raise money. This could involve a community Big Toddle, one for families and friends, or one organised by nurseries or primary schools.

We are really grateful for everyone taking part as the money raised helps our vital services to continue to support hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, young people, parents and carers.

Those who register by May 20 will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fund-raising ideas.

To register to hold your own Big Toddle, or for further information, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk or call us on 0800 008 7005.

Steve Oversby

Director Barnardo’s East Region