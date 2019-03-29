Top award for a retirement scheme in town

An Anchor Hanover housing development in Morpeth has won a gold accolade at the Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards 2019.

St Christopher’s House in Kirkhill is one of 300 to have won a top prize out of the almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes or developments nationwide.

The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the best specialist housing for older people and aim to help shape the future of housing in later life through engaging some 19,000 residents, staff, visitors and volunteers – who were all able to vote for their favourite scheme out of the 1,220 nominated.

Eileen Wilson, scheme manager for St Christopher’s House, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award as it shows that tenants, their families and other visitors have taken the time to vote for us and show their appreciation for all that goes on at St Christopher’s House.”

Jen Forster, resident of St Christopher’s House, echoed Eileen’s enthusiasm.

“I’m so pleased to hear that the scheme has won this award – I really enjoy living here, the facilities are great, we have such an active social life and it’s great to see that the EAC Awards recognise that it’s among the very best there is,” she said.

EAC is a national charity that aims to help older people make informed choices about meeting their housing and care needs.

Its chief executive John Galvin explained the importance of the awards, saying: “Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer.

“The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on individuals and reduce the need for NHS services.”