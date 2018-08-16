Top class A-level results for KEVI

Morpeth’s high school has achieved its best ever top A-Level grades.

It was revealed this morning that its attainment figure for A* to B was 62 per cent, up from 52.6 per cent last year.

The overall pass rate for the Sixth Form students at King Edward VI School, part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, was 99.5 per cent and it has also gained its second best Value Added figure at +0.42.

This means that, on average, students have gained half a grade higher at A-Level than suggested by their GCSE performance.

Leanne Johnston, head of Sixth Form at KEVI, said: “This is an amazing achievement by almost 200 students across 34 subjects and shows our inclusive entry policy, exclusive experiences and outstanding advice and guidance set students up for success.

“Our results are especially pleasing given that this year represents the biggest change in A-Level courses across the country.

“And given the significant funding challenges faced by education, we’re pleased to still offer a broad curriculum with music, arts, humanities, social sciences and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects equally represented.

“With more than 600 exam entries, these figures are testament to the hugely positive work ethic of our Year 13 students and the dedication of our staff, who’d like to congratulate this year group on a fantastic set of results.

“We wish them every success in the future – whether moving into higher education, undertaking an apprenticeship or entering employment.”

The students who have achieved three or more A* or A grades are as follows: Emily Ash, Jake Austin-Walker, Eve Brennan-Davies, Pearson Brown, Emily Caisley, Samuel Campbell, Will Capps, Megan Clark, Hannah Colpitts-Elliott, Matthew Dale, Harriet Danskin, Naomi Davis, Jack Dixon, Thomas Earl, Libby Eaton, Matthew Forster, Sam Hardy, Nathan Harrison, Rachel Hughes, Sophie Lamont, Thomas Lawrence, Alex Maben, Jena Pandya, Isabella Redmayne, Sam Robbins, James Rowe, Layla Shafiq, Madelaine Syndercombe.

Head of year Kate O’Neill said: “I’ve been incredibly impressed by the hard work, perseverance and determination of this year group to succeed.

“I’m really proud of them and am looking forward to welcoming our new Year 12 students in September.”

Places in the Sixth Form at KEVI are still available. Email sixthformkevi@the3rivers.net for further details.

And for further information about the courses on offer, visit www.sixthformkevi.the3rivers.net