Top class Phonics Screening Check score

The staff and children at Whalton Church of England Primary School were delighted to receive a personally signed letter from Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards, congratulating them on the school’s outstanding achievement in the 2017 Phonics Screening Check.

With 100 per cent of the pupils at Whalton reaching or exceeding the pass mark in the check, the school is in the top three per cent of all primary schools in the country.

The ethos of the school is that each child is nurtured to be the very best that they can be through the hard work and dedication of committed staff.

A group from the school is pictured, with one of the pupils holding up the letter from Mr Gibb. The staff in the photograph are, from left, Year 4 and 5 teacher Robyn Anderson, executive headteacher Nichola Brannen and teaching assistant Janet Casper.

A few places are still available in Reception, Year 1 and Year 3. For more information, call the school on 01670 775216.