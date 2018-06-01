Top mark once again for school

Pupils and staff at Whalton Church of England Primary School were proud and thrilled to receive another highest judgement of Outstanding following a recent inspection by the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools.

The inspection broadly covers the Christian distinctiveness of the school and how this meets the needs of all children through collective worship, religious education and the wider curriculum.

A group of Whalton Church of England Primary School pupils.

The school is especially proud of the fact that the report reflects its true ethos of balancing the nurturing of the whole child with high academic achievement.

“Pupils know that they are loved and cared for and that, in the words of the school motto, the school ‘wants me to be the best I can be’ and the standards of progress and attainment are consistently high,” said Paul Rickeard, director of education for the Church of England Dioceses of Durham and Newcastle.