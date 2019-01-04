Top marks for Belsay Daycare

Belsay Daycare is top of the class after being judged Outstanding in all areas in its Ofsted inspection.

It was praised for the enthusiasm of its practitioners and the independence of its children within a special rural setting.

The opportunity for adventure was highlighted in the report, as was the ‘excellent level of self-esteem’ evident in its pupils.

The learning environment has space for 22 children and close links to the adjoining Belsay School. The children can regularly be spotted playing hide and seek in the long grass among the trees or trekking on their daily mile across the big field.

The strong relationship with parents was also noted in the report, which stated that ‘partnership working with parents and other professionals is superb’.

Ofsted highlighted that the children are confident learners who ‘wholeheartedly set themselves new challenges’ and that the weaving of mathematical language and literacy

into their play provided the key skills required for the eventual move to primary school.

Susie Lawson, whose son attends Belsay Daycare, said: “Parents and pupils at Belsay Daycare have always known it is a very special place to learn.

“The staff have a wonderful way of talking to the children, helping them to grow into independent, thoughtful learners.

“The staff and volunteers work incredibly hard, so I am so pleased they have received the recognition they deserve.”