Top national health award for foundation trust

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) has won a prestigious national accolade.

The provider of mental health and disability services was named Provider of the Year at the annual Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards, which were held at the O2 InterContinental London Hotel.

The judges said the depth of the embedded strategy within the trust was impressive and a true exemplar of how focussing on evidence based, value driven and safety focussed care – complemented with a clear digital strategy – has resulted in fantastic performance levels.

They also stated that it has become a ‘thought leader’ within the NHS provider community.

NTW chief executive John Lawlor said: “This award is for all our dedicated staff who do such an amazing job supporting the people we serve every day, helping them to live the best lives they possibly can.

“Every member of our staff, regardless of their role or grade, has played their part and this award is testament to their hard work and compassion.

“I’ve always said that working in NTW is the best job I’ve ever had and I’m privileged and humbled to be the chief executive of an outstanding organisation.”

The HSJ Awards, now in their 36th year, recognise, celebrate and promote the finest achievements in the NHS.

The Provider of the Year category recognises an organisation offering excellent patient-centric care built on strong engagement with clinicians within and beyond the organisation and with a clear understanding of how it will need to adapt to create a viable long-term health economy.

The category is open to all 251 NHS providers – which includes acute trusts, mental health trusts, specialist trusts, community providers and ambulance trusts.