Top police force in survey

Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner has spoken of her delight after a national survey of community confidence and satisfaction levels ranked it the best in the country.

The reliability of officers was praised by the public, who scored Northumbria Police the highest of all 43 forces for doing a good job in the latest Crime Survey for England and Wales.

Dame Vera Baird said: “It is no surprise that the communities which Northumbria Police serves are confident and supportive of the force and the work it is doing.

“It is fantastic to see that public confidence and satisfaction is so high, which is a central part of my police and crime plan, and this survey result is very encouraging despite the struggles severe Government funding cuts have placed on local policing.”